Karooooo Ltd.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.6 million. On a…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $314.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KARO

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