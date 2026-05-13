Kamada: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million.…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $45.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.5 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

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