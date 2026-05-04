JELD-WEN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $76.8 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $76.8 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $722.1 million in the period.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.2 billion.

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