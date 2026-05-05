Jazz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $293.1 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $293.1 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $4.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.67 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972 million.

Jazz expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAZZ

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