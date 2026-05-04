James River Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported a…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 12 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period.

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