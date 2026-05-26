Ituran: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16.8…

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The Azoor, Israel-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period.

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