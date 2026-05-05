IQVIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $274 million.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $274 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.08 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.65 to $12.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.15 billion to $17.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IQV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IQV

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