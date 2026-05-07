Iovance Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $79 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Iovance Biotherapeutics said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $88 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $370 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOVA

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