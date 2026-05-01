Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income of $109.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.16 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $974.2 million in the period.

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