Inspire: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported a loss…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $204.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.7 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $875 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSP

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