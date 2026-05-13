Insight Molecular Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $32,000 in the period.

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