Innovex International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.7 million…

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its first quarter.

The Humble, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $239 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Innovex International said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million.

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