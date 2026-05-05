Ingredion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $142 million in its…

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $142 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.34 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.45 to $11.15 per share.

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