Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported earnings of $685.3 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported earnings of $685.3 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $9.07 billion in the period.

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