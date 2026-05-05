Idexx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $278.4 million.…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $278.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had net income of $3.47.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.42 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Idexx expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion.

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