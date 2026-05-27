Icon PLC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $149.2 million. On a per-share basis,…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $149.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.52 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $229.3 million, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $11 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion.

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