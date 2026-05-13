ICL Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported profit of $126…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Wednesday reported profit of $126 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

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