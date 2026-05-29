IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Friday reported a loss of $732,000…

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Friday reported a loss of $732,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

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