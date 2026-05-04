IAC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $71.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $71.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $422.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAC

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