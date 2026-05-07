HubSpot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $32.6 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $32.6 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $881 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $897 million to $898 million for the fiscal second quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.04 to $13.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.7 billion to $3.71 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS

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