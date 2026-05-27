HP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $450 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $14.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 71 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPQ

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