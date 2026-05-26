How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/26/2026

The U.S. stock market rose to more all-time highs and caught up with climbs for others around the world from…

The U.S. stock market rose to more all-time highs and caught up with climbs for others around the world from the day before, when President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely” with Iran on ending their war.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% Tuesday after trading resumed following Monday’s holiday. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2% to reach a record of its own. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market on hopes that a deal on the Iran war could improve the global flow of oil and reduce pressure on inflation.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.65 points, or 0.6%, to 7,519.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.02 points, or 0.2%, to 50,461.68.

The Nasdaq composite rose 312.21 points, or 1.2%, to 26,656.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.31 points, or 1.8% to 2,920.54.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 673.62 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is up 2,398.39 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,414.19 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 438.63 points, or 17.7%.

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