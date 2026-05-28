How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/28/2026

U.S. stocks pushed to more records as companies like Dollar Tree, Snowflake and Hormel Foods kept piling up profits. A…

U.S. stocks pushed to more records as companies like Dollar Tree, Snowflake and Hormel Foods kept piling up profits.

A tentative deal to extend the ceasefire in the war with Iran by 60 days also helped lift the market and rein in oil prices on Thursday.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% to its all-time high set the day before after drifting between small gains and losses in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%, also adding to their own records from a day earlier.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.27 points, or 0.6%, to 7,563.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 50,668.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 242.74 points, or 0.9%, to 26,917.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.63 points, or 0.6% to 2,936.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 90.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 89.27 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 573.50 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.34 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 718.13 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 2,605.68 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,675.48 points, or 15.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 454.66 points, or 18.3%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.