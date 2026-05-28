Hormel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $157.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion.

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