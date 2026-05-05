Hercules Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.5…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period.

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