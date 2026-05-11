Helios Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $228.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Helios Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $227 million to $232 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $3 per share, with revenue ranging from $840 million to $870 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIO

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