HealthEquity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $69.4…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $69.4 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $354.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.4 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.66 to $4.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HQY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HQY

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