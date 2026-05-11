Health Catalyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Monday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Monday reported a loss of $111 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $68 million to $70 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $265 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

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