Haverty Furniture: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.3 million in its first…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $189.1 million in the period.

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