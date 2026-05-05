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Haverty Furniture: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 6:58 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $189.1 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HVT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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