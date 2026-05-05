Harley-Davidson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.8 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

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