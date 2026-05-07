Haemonetics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its fiscal…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $346.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $97.3 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAE

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