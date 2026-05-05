Hackett Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $67.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $68.5 million to $70 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT

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