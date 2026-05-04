Grupo Cibest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Grupo Cibest S.A. (CIB) on Monday reported net income of $406 million…

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Grupo Cibest S.A. (CIB) on Monday reported net income of $406 million in its first quarter.

The Medellin, Colombia-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.62 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.69 billion.

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