Green Plains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported profit of $32.9…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported profit of $32.9 million in its first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $445.8 million in the period.

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