Great Elm Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Monday reported…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Monday reported a loss of $745,000 in its first quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

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