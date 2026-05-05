Graphic Packaging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to $1.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPK

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