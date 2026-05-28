Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.52 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $6.22 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $11.86 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.02 cent at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.37 cent at $3.55 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.52 cent at $.97 a pound.

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