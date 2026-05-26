Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 5 cents at $6.35 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 4.75 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 6.5 cents at $11.86 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.7 cent at $2.48 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.67 cent at $3.49 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.