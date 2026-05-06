Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2.5 cents at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $6.14 a bushel. May. oats fell by 6.25 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $11.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.33 cent at $2.54 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1.35 cents at $3.73 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.75 cent at $.92 a pound.

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