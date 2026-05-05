Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 8.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 8.25 cents at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat lost 18.75 cents at $6.15 a bushel. May. oats was up 6.25 cents at $3.42 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 20.75 cents at $11.95 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.07 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 3.85 cents at $3.72 a pound. May. hogs rose by 1.27 cents at $.93 a pound.

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