Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 10.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 10.25 cents at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 8.75 cents at $6.05 a bushel. May. oats rose by 6.25 cents at $3.42 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 18 cents at $11.78 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.08 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle was off 0.85 cent at $3.72 a pound. May. hogs lost 0.4 cent at $.92 a pound.

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