Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 6.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 6.5 cents at $4.52 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 14.75 cents at $6.22 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 12.25 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.86 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 3 cents at $2.51 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 4.13 cents at $3.55 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 1.17 cents at $.97 a pound.

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