Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5 cents at $4.68 a bushel. May. wheat was off 5.25 cents at $6.27 a bushel. May. oats was unchanged at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 7.25 cents at $11.87 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.9 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 1.6 cents at $3.71 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.1 cent at $.93 a pound.

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