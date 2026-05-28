Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 4…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 4 cents at $4.56 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $6.24 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.72 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at $11.96 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 1.47 cents at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.12 cents at $3.53 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.17 cent at $.97 a pound.

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