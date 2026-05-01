GrafTech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of…

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of $43.3 million in its first quarter.

The Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to $2.05 per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $125.1 million in the period.

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