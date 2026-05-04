Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported a loss of $46.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $188.1 million in the period.

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