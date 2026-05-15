Golden Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Friday reported a loss of $602,000 in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Friday reported a loss of $602,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The company’s shares closed at 17 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 16 cents.

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