Global Industrial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Global Industrial Company (GIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.6 million in its first quarter.

The Port Washington, New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 39 cents per share.

The technology products marketer posted revenue of $350.4 million in the period.

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