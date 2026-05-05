Global Indemnity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.2 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, were 57 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $109.2 million in the period.

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