Gilat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported net income…

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period.

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